Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

ABR opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

