ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

ArcBest has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

