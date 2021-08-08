ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
ArcBest has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Shares of ARCB stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.
In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
