Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARQT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $239,351. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

