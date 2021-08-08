Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,856,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 337,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC opened at $20.11 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

