Arianee Market Cap Reaches $31.74 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $14,318.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002799 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00125533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00147966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.60 or 1.00502878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00787026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

