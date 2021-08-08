Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.21. 2,313,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

