Aries Wealth Management Buys 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

