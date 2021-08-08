Aries Wealth Management Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

