Aries Wealth Management Has $429,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The company has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

