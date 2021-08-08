Aries Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $144.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

