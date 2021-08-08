Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $44,099.35

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $44,099.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.38 or 1.01034261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00788662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,401,534 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

