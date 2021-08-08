ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. 6,044,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,615,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.37. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $159.70.

