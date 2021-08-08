ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 199,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,276. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

