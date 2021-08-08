ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $444.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.