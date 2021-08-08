Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.175-8.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.

ARW traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,973 shares of company stock worth $24,131,409 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

