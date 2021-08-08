Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

