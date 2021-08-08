Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,307 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

