Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,465 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

