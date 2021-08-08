Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

