Asio Capital LLC Acquires 12,535 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,639,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.