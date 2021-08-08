Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $186.03. 1,222,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,226. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

