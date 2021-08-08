Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.46 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after acquiring an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,822 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

