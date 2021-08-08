Asio Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.95. 3,394,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

