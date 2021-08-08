Asio Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,929. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

