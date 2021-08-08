Asio Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $96.60 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

