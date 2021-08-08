Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 43,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 125,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.54. 6,086,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

