Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PEP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $154.33. 3,430,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

