Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

