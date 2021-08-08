Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $321.83. 1,392,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

