Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83, Zacks reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. 354,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,720. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.