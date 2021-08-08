Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83, Zacks reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Shares of AGO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.74. 354,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,720. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
About Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
