Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Asure Software worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

