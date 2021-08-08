ATB Capital Increases Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$200.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.25.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$37.51 and a 1-year high of C$122.66.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.