ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $354,292.50 and $23.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00338939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

