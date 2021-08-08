Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.42. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

