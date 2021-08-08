AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $100.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

