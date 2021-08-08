Attila (ATT) Price Hits $0.0628 on Major Exchanges

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Attila has a market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Attila has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.47 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00098709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

