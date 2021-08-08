Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,096,733.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

