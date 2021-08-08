Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $205.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $169.60 on Friday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $113,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

