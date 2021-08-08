Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.63, but opened at $184.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara shares last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 4,777 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

