Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.63, but opened at $184.80. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara shares last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 4,777 shares traded.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.
In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,482,209. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
