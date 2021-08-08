Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 3,282 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

