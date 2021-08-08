Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 14,511 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

