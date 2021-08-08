Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $228.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.31. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $230.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

