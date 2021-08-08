Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.