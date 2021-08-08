Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FLT opened at $267.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

