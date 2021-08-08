Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,408 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.