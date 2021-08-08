Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $132,173,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.38 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.