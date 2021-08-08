Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

