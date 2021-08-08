Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 1,074,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

