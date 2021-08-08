Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. 376,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

