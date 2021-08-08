AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 197.93% from the stock’s previous close.

AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.